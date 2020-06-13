Online classes in Turbat

After Covid-19, all of the students have returned to their hometown due to closure of institutions, including Turbat students who were in other cities for higher education. Despite being Balochistan’s second largest city, Turbat has no internet. For which, the University students are facing problem in Turbat due to online classes. There’s no data service in Turbat for years and not everyone can afford the PTCL due to which students are missing the class. It is a humble request to government that 4G data service must be restore in Turbat or stop the online classes.

Mahina Sagheer

Turbat