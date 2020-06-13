Former PM Gillani, ex-captain Afridi test positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and ci-devant cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday became the latest victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the news through a tweet, Kasim Gillani, the son of the former premier, blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his father’s infection.

“Thank you Imran Khan’s government and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger,” he tweeted.

Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountibilty Burearu! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came postive. pic.twitter.com/VxiEXFOkZA — Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) June 13, 2020

The PPP leader had appeared in an anti-graft hearing in Rawalpindi on Thursday in a reference that accused him, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana.

Gillani requested the judge that since a number of lawmakers had tested positive for Covid-19, he may be given permanent exemption from personal attendance in the court.

AFRIDI CONTRACTS VIRUS:

The 40-year-old star all-rounder announced the news through Twitter, saying: “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately, I’m [Covid-19] positive.”

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Retweeting the original tweet, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wished Afridi a “swift recovery”.

Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery! https://t.co/NbxbfUi2DG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 13, 2020

Journalist Fifi Haroon also prayed for the cricketer’s health saying that Afridi “has done more for this country and for those afflicted by corona in the last few weeks than many have ventured to do in a whole lifetime.”

Praying for Shahid Afridi’s health. We may not have always seen eye to eye on issues but he has done more for this country and for those afflicted by Corona in the last few weeks than many have ventured to do in a whole lifetime. Hence my total respect. Lala get well soon. https://t.co/00jASn3E3o — Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) June 13, 2020

Afridi is the second international cricketer from Pakistan to test positive for the pandemic. Recently, former opener Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive for the disease. He has however recovered from the disease already.

Since the outbreak began in the country, Afridi has been doing a load of charity work through his foundation “Hope Not Out”. The former skipper has helped thousands of poor families with ration and other essential supplies over the past couple of months. His works had even received the backing of his Indian contemporaries Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.