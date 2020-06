RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi branch of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday registered the first information report (FIR) of Friday’s blast in which one person was killed and 10 injured.

According to reports, the police, which lodged the case on the request of the anti-terrorism agency, added terrorism clauses in the FIR.

Furthermore, the evidence gathered from the scene has been sent to the forensic lab.