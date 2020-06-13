Corona and exams

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Wednesday directed provincial governments to postpone and reschedule examinations across the country, as a protest raged outside the Karachi Press Club demanding the reopening of educational institutes.

The education secretary penned down a letter to the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, underscoring that this is not a suitable time to conduct examinations as the country struggles to stem the spread of coronavirus. “Some educational institutions and madrassas had previously requested to conduct exams in the months of June and July. However, keeping in view the pandemic , provincial governments should ensure that there are no examinations conducted in their respective regions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman, in a press conference, demanded that educational institutes and madrassas be allowed to reopen.

We should understand that the education sector is facing a huge loss for which the government has not planned anything, he said. Speaking of madrasa students, he warned that if they are not occupied in classroom learning, they will take up activities not approved of by the state.

Asfandyaar Khan

Islamabad