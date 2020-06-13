19 more fall prey to Covid-19 as tally goes up to 17,450 in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 19 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday, bringing the Covid-19 death toll in the province to 661.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 1,035 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total count of infected people in the province to 17,450.

As many as 3,849 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 219 new during the past 24 hours.