The bull is always in the china shop

The USA was at risk of a coup

AT PENPOINT

Perhaps the strongest reason why martial law cannot be imposed in the USA was in the reaction to the clearing of protesters in Washington, DC. The condemnation of this action is one of the key moments of the current spate of protests against the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd by policemen, not just by opposition politicians but also by retired officers.

The serving Defence Secretary, Mike Esper, was not so forthright in his disagreement with the President he was supposed to serve, but he did say that active duty troops should not be used to maintain order. Esper was doubly significant, as he was not just the head of the military, and thus key to any takeover, but was himself a retired officer.

One of those who reminded his juniors of their duty to the Constitution was Gen (retd) Colin Powell, an ex-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and later Secretary of State. Another former Chairman, Adm (retd) Mike Mullen, also spoke out. Perhaps more damaging for Trump were Gen (retd) James Mattis and Gen (retd) John Kelly. Mattis had been Trump’s Secretary of Defence before resigning and Kelly successively his Secretary of Homeland Security and Chief of Staff.

It almost seemed as if the USA was getting a taste of its own medicine. The USA had favoured military dictatorships in South America after World War II, and had used military rulers in Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia and Thailand to get them to participate in CENTO and SEATO. After decades of a certain racism, in which ‘lesser breeds without the law’ were denied the benefits of democracy, it seemed that the USA itself was about to be subjected to military rule.

Apart from the concern with the Constitution, there seems to be an objection to be anybody’s tool, to prop up the regime of anyone trying to use the military though he did not have a popular mandate.

It must not be forgotten that the US President is the Commander-in-Chief. Though so is the Pakistani, as he acts only on PM’s advice, it is the latter who exercises the power. However, there are significant differences. The US President makes promotions to senior ranks. There have been attempts do so by Pakistani PMs, but they have been fiercely resented.

The only time the Pakistan military was used extensively as a law-enforcing agency, in 1977, ended badly. When the Chief of Army Staff, and the rest of the armed forces, developed the perception that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was using the military to stay in power, the COAS took over as CMLA. If the military had to keep anyone in power, why not one of its own?

The immediate US problem would be who would benefit. The Chairman Joint Chiefs, the COAS or one of the Command commanders-in-chief? Whereas all three of Pakistan’s armed forces are responsible only to their chiefs, US armed forces do not report to them. Instead, the troops are assigned to one of the dozen Commands, which have a commander-in-chief reporting to the President through the Chairman and the Defence Secretary, bypassing the service chief. To take an example, the Commander-in-Chief of the Pacific Command (always a four-star admiral) has in addition to the naval forces commander, the land force and air force commanders reporting to him for all operational matters. The last time Pakistan had a joint command was in 1971, when the GOC-in-C Eastern Command had the naval and PAF forces subordinated to him. That enterprise did not end well.

The USA does not have as dominant a service as Pakistan, whose Army dwarfs the others. Ruling the country would require a mixture, something like what has happened in Nigeria, where naval and air force officers have been provincial governors.

That is another issue a US coup-maker would have. It would not be enough to take over the capital. Actually, it isn’t in Pakistan either, but four corps are headquartered in the provincial headquarters, and there is a centralised provincial bureaucracy in each which controls the whole province. In the USA, not every state has a military base, and taking over the state capital would not bring a controlling bureaucracy. So many functions of government are devolved to county and municipality levels that they would need to be taken over, thus rendering the task that much difficult.

Another reason for needing control over them is that is where the police forces are directed. There is no higher direction, as in Pakistan, where there are four provincial police forces. The police is an armed force not under the control of the military, and thus if the civilian government was to turn to other forces after military action, the Police is a logical contender. Then there are the National Guards, state militias under the governors, which have no Pakistani equivalent. One advantage the US military has is that former military personnel have joined the police. This is not case in Pakistan.

One big difference was that the US armed forces were based on conscription, while Pakistan had almost entirely career soldiers. Pakistani military men believe that conscripts make poor soldiers, but a French brigadier once said to this writer that, “You can’t carry out a coup with conscripts.” He meant that conscripts were less likely to follow orders blindly. For a conscript, military life was a blip in a largely civilian life, not his career. Career soldiers are likelier to follow an order from a duly constituted superior without questioning its legality. However, now the US armed forces are all-volunteer. A coup would thus be easier.

One safeguard against a coup was that the issue of Floyd’s killing also resonated in the US military, which has many people from ethnic minorities. General Powell reflected that as the first black Chairman. Service is also a path to citizenship. It is favoured by some Hispanics. However, racism was part of the military, especially in the officer corps. While it would be wrong to say that it has white supremacists, the military attracts recruits from the Deep South, where white supremacy and neo—Nazism find their best recruits.

The USA’s best defence against a coup is that it is unacceptable to the people, while there is some acceptability in Pakistani society. Those who have no other route to power favour it. Unfortunately for Americans, a class is growing that sees no way of keeping the liberals out of power. They might develop into a support group for a military coup. The danger is that the current President is one of them.

The precedent is old, but should not be ignored. Napoleon Bonaparte, a nephew of the famous Emperor, was elected the first ever president of France in 1848 for a single term. He carried out a coup in 1852 and became Emperor as Napoleon III. But Trump should remember that Napoleon III got 73 percent of the vote in 1848. However, Trump has shown that he is continuing on the path of undermining US democracy, a path which led Rome from democratic city-state to autocratic empire.