Pakistani lives should matter

There is an uproar in USA “Black Lives Matter” over brutal torture following police officer’s knee chokehold resulting in death of George Floyd. I wonder what more will it take for authorities in Pakistan, to realize that lives of ordinary citizens should matter and transparent meaningful investigations following air crashes involving commercial airlines in Pakistan, or burning alive of 79 citizens in train fire, or massacre involving 279 citizens burned in Baldia Factory, or 4 members of a family brutally killed near Sahiwal etc deserve thorough investigation and justice, not cover ups.

The most recent incident is PIA A320 crash near Karachi on Jumatul Wida, in which over 100 have perished and controversial composition of 4 member Accident Investigation team, with three members junior in rank of PIA CEO and CAA ATC officer to investigate crash in which CAA negligence may have aggravated accident. The A320 has capability to execute a Go Around as low as 15 Feet above ground, although Decision Height is higher. It has capability for Auto Approach and Go Around. The leak of an edited audio clip of conversation between pilot and control tower, within hours is intriguing followed by release next day, of video showing runway scratched by two engine pods.

Based on video and audio clips, what is missing is action taken by ATC after they witnessed engine pods impact runway, and instructions they gave to pilots and preparations made for subsequent crash landing, such as laying foam and placing fire tenders and activating relevant departments, involved in possible rescue. Emergency and Abnormal Procedures are evolved by manufacturers in consultation with ICAO, to cater for average pilots and human errors and technical faults. Obstacle height restrictions around 15 KM periphery of active civil airports exist to cater for such abnormalities and emergencies.

Bhoja Air had its Operators License cancelled in 2000 for gross safety violations and financial problems but was allowed to resume operations after 12 years, only for the first flight to crash on 20 April 2020, killing 121 souls. The fate of Shaheen Air started by PAF Shaheen Foundation should awaken many from deep slumber.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore