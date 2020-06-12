Dependent or not, Justice Isa bound to declare wife’s assets: govt

Former law minister Farogh Naseem, who is representing the government in a case against Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa, on Friday said that the SC judge was bound to declare his spouse’s assets, implying that independence or codependence doesn’t matter in the case.

Naseem told the SC bench that the rule of proximity was a fundamental one and that it was misconduct if a judge failed to give details of the assets of his wife, his dependent or not.

The counsel gave this argument after the bench asked which law was violated by Justice Isa that the government had to file a misconduct reference against him.

However, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah told him that he referred to the Islamic law out of context. He also asked whether same Islamic principles will be applicable for non-Muslim judges.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah wondered if the government’s counsel is saying asking if women have any legal rights in Pakistan.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said that Naseem was trying to create a brand new case.

Justice Baqar said that the judge should be held accountable, he was not above the law. But the impression was being given that judges were above accountability and not accountable to anyone, he added.

He said that judges wanted to be accountable within the law. Dr Farogh Naseem said that he respected the judges and their integrity. He said if anyone was making such a vicious attempt, he condemns it.

Justice Baqar wondered as to who stopped the government from initiating tax proceedings against the petitioner judge’s spouse.

“Why is the government shying away from proceeding in accordance with tax laws,” he questioned. “Questioning the judge to give a money trail is premature. You have to establish that the judge’s source of funds was used to purchase UK properties.”

He also said that the Supreme Judicial Council is the only forum which can proceed against the judges.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned until June 15.