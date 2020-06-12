Child marriages have been one of the serious issues, especially in developing countries. Pakistan also facing this problem, children under eighteen are forcefully contracted into marriage by their family elders in rural areas. especially girls are going through this issue. The girls of the extremely poverty-ridden families in the slums of the towns and cities of villages are found to be married before 15. According to research every year at least 12 million girls marry before the age of 18. It’s due to poverty and illiteracy. The parents of their families can’t afford to send their girls to high schools and can’t provide them with a job. This later causes different types of health issues such as obstetric fistula, cervical cancer and many other sexually transmitted infectious diseases like HIV. There is a high chance of death during childbirth. Human Rights and many other organizations are working against child marriages by doing awareness programs, sessions, etc, But still, there are no such fruitful results. Child marriage is still in practice and the situation is becoming worst day by day. The government should make strong laws against child marriages, and also develop educational institutes in backward areas because of illiteracy and poverty is the main reason for child marriage

Saeed Anwar

Islamabad