Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for the coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Thursday.

Sharif has isolated himself at home, she added.

Party leader Ataullah Tarar also confirmed the news and said that Sharif’s “life had been endangered in this situation by National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) summoning of him”.

“NAB was informed multiple times in writing that Shehbaz Sharif has suffered from cancer and compared to other people, his immunity system is weak,” Tarar said and added that Sharif had only left home to appear before NAB.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Niazi and NAB will be responsible if something happens to Shehbaz Sharif.”