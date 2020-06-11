PM says those who violate SOPs will be locked up

–Pakistan conducts 26,573 tests in 24 hours; NCOC says 61pc ventilators are vacant across country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that he would personally review the country’s situation with regard to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and those who violate the government’s safety protocols against coronavirus would be locked up.

“I have reports from Punjab and Sindh about adherence to SOPs. I know about mosques, courts, public offices, parks, industries, shopping malls, shops, local transport and inter-city travel and private transport,” he said.

“I will get a daily report.” he added, issuing a stark warning to those flouting the rules.

The premier said it is a national duty to abide by the safety rules, with a view to saving lives.

PM Imran spoke at great length about India where a complete curfew was imposed and how the economy is now reeling from the after-effects. “Today a survey has been released by experts of University of Pennsylvania, University of Chicago and an organisation CMI which has been monitoring the Indian economy,” he said.

He also said that owing to a sudden sweeping curfew there, the survey has revealed that 84% households were impacted. “But that is not the worst of it all. 34 per cent households today are in a state where if they are not helped out, they will not be able to sustain themselves for two more weeks,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan conducted 26,573 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single day of tests in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Providing statistics, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that a total of 25,730 beds have been allocated for Covid-19 across the country. At least 5,433 oxygenated beds are earmarked only for Covid -19 patients and 368 out of 1400 ventilators are occupied as of today, it added.

The forum also said that that 25 portable ventilators were despatched to Karachi by NDMA during last 48 hours whereas more than 61 per cent ventilators were allocated for Covid-19 patients are available.

“NCOC has complete visibility of the evolving situation and is geared up to deal with any contingency,” the forum said. “These ventilators are only for Covid- 19 patients. Additional ventilators are also available which would be used on need basis. 1000 additional oxygenated beds would also be procured and rolled out by the end of June.”

At least 250 additional ventilators have been received by provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad Capital Territory

In AJK, 379 beds have been allocated along with 43 ventilators. No patient is on a ventilator. In Balochistan 2,148 beds have been allocated along with 36 ventilators. No patient is on a ventilator. In GB, 151 beds have been allocated along with 28 ventilators. No patient is on a ventilator.

In ICT, 524 beds have been allocated along with 90 ventilators. Eight ventilators are in use. In KP, 5,110 have been allocated along with 313 ventilators. 76 ventilators are in use.

In Punjab, 9,276 beds have been allocated along with 387 ventilators. There are 207 patients on a ventilator. In Sindh, 8,142 beds have been allocated along with 334 ventilators. There are 77 patients on a ventilator.

Of the total ventilators available for emergency use, 602 are available in Karachi, 21 in Hyderabad, 139 in Rawalpindi, 113 in Multan, 366 in Lahore, 56 in Faisalabad, 71 in Peshawar, 12 in Abbottabad, 138 in Islamabad, 21 in G-B, 35 in Quetta.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding indigenous development of ‘Electro Medical’ devices was signed between Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Ministers for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, Pakistan Engineering Council chairman and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) chief executive officer (CEO) were present on the occasion.

“Pakistan is in a position to export personal protective equipment,” Fawad said. “Currently, exports orders worth 10 million dollars are pending. This ministry will also enhance cooperation with local surgical goods manufacturing companies.”

Dr Mirza said that the government has improved health care system in Pakistan and soon the country would be manufacturing ventilators locally.