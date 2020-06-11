Pakistan’s literacy rate grows by 2pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded a 60 per cent literacy rate in 2018-19 with an increase of 2 per cent as compared to the 58 per cent in 2015-16 among the population of 10-year-olds and older.

According to the economic survey issued on Thursday, the literacy rate is higher in urban areas with 74 per cent as compared to the rural areas with 51 per cent.

The survey was conducted by the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) during 2018-19.

The survey showed that province wise analysis suggests that Punjab has the highest literacy rate, with 64 per cent followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) (excluding merged areas) with 57 percent, KP (including merged areas) with 55 per cent and Balochistan with 40 per cent.

Gross Enrolment Rates (GER) at the primary level excluding katchi (prep) for the age group 6-10 years at the national level during 2018-19 remained at 87 per cent when compared to 2015-16.

Province wise data suggests that Punjab showed improvement from 93 per cent in 2015-16 to 95 per cent in 2018-19, Sindh remained stable with primary level GER at 78 per cent, KP (excluding merged areas) improved to 89 per cent in 2018-2019 as compared to 88 per cent in 2015-16, while Balochistan witnessed a decline from 59 per cent in 2015-16 to 57 per cent in 2018-19.

The survey furthered that Net Enrolment Rates (NER) slightly improved at the national level from 65 per cent in 2015-16 to 66 per cent in 2018-19.

Province wise comparison reveals that Punjab witnessed an improvement of 73 per cent in 2018-19 as compared to 71 per cent in 2015-16. Sindh showed an improvement of 58 per cent in 2018-19 as compared to 56 per cent in 2015-16.

KP (excluding merged areas) witnessed declined from 67 per cent in 2015-16 to 66 per cent in 2018-19, while Balochistan remained stable with primary level NER at 40 per cent, the survey added.