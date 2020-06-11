Pakistan to give befitting response to any Indian misadventure: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will give an immediate befitting response to India if it carries out any misadventure against it.

In a statement on Thursday, the foreign minister said that Pakistan is quite capable to defend itself. He said that Indian rulers consider Pakistan as a soft target, but Pakistan is not a soft target.

He said India’s continuous ceasefire violations on the Line of Control are part of its planned strategy aimed at diverting people’s attention from its failures. Qureshi said if India believes that Pakistan will withdraw its support to Kashmiris due to its threats, it is mistaken.

He said Pakistan wants resolution of the Kashmir issue and it will continue raising voice over India’s barbarism against Kashmiris. He said that Pakistan holds a principled stance and the international environment supports Pakistan’s stance. He said the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strengthen Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region, and it is focused to take forward the Afghan peace process.