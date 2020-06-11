Man mansplains woman he owes entirety of his relevance to 

LONDON – A man on Monday responded to a woman’s tweets about gender identity and experiences of women without having been asked by the woman to share his opinion.

The act widely known as mansplaining among feminist circles, especially when the subject matter revolves around women and their experiences, was followed up by the man speaking to the fans of the woman – again, without being requested to do so.

Observers noted that in addition to mansplaining, and speaking to fans of the women, what truly stood out in this act was the fact that the man guilty of manspreading into the debate was one who owed his entire relevance to the woman he was mansplaining.

The man mansplained a wide range of subjects including gendered language, female anatomy and feminism.

The mansplaining came opportunistically just as the author’s name was trending on Twitter, with many accusing her of a phobia.

“All the people who now feel that their experience of the woman’s books has been tarnished or diminished, should please treat the films completely differently,” the man wrote in a blog.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain the woman has caused you. Please don’t boycott me,” he added.