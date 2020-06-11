Khairpur professor detained over alleged blasphemy

A professor of Khairpur’s Shah Abdul Latif University was arrested over alleged blasphemy charges by local police here on Wednesday.

According to local media reports, Professor Sajid Soomro, who is also known for authoring books on Sindhi-Mohajir unity, was arrested from his house in Ali Murad Mohalla by policemen who arrived by the dozen in at least four police vans.

Eyewitnesses said that Soomro had locked himself inside his house and made calls to friends and relatives, informing them of the situation, while police cordoned off the area.

“Dozens of police officials were present to arrest him. We were shocked to see the police rush to arrest a university professor in this manner,” Soomro’s friend and Khairpur Bar Association Joint Secretary Advocate Fayaz Khamisani told a local news outlet.

“The allegations are very serious,” stated Khamisani, explaining that Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, mentioned in the FIR against Soomro, was non-bailable. “We have to check if the police sought permission from the home department before registering this FIR.”

Activist and lawyer Sattar Zangejo, another friend of Soomro’s, said that such allegations would make matters difficult for many activists seeking to highlight issues in society.

Interestingly, Zangejo mentioned that Soomro, a few months ago, had gotten into a tussle with Ahmed Solangi, another member of literary organisation Sindhi Adabi Sangat.

Condemning Soomro’s arrest and the charges against him, activists, writers and members of civil society demanded that the Sindh government initiate an inquiry into the registration of such a case against a university teacher.