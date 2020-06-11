Justice Seth moves SC against out-of-turn promotion of LHC judges

Peshwar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the elevation of three Lahore High Court (LHC) judges to the apex court, pleading the judges were appointed at the top court in violation of the principle of seniority.

The petition challenging the elevation of former LHC judges Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has been filed by senior counsel Hamid Khan on behalf of Justice Seth.

Besides the three SC judges, the petition names the federation, Judicial Commission of Pakistan and Parliamentary Committee on appointment of judges as respondents.

The petition, filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, states that Justice Seth was elevated to the PHC as an additional judge on August 2, 2011, and later took oath as chief justice of the PHC on June 28, 2018.

The petition further said Justice Seth has ” a legitimate expectancy to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on the basis of his seniority, suitability and merit” in the light of well-established constitutional conventions.

“But he (Justice Seth) has been ignored and superseded thrice without affording him an opportunity of being heard,” the application says, adding that the appointments of the judges from the LHC have been made in violation of the principle of seniority.

Justice Seth through his petition has requested the top court to set aside the appointment notifications of the three judges and “the appointment to the vacancies thus created be made from the inter-se seniority of the chief justices of the high courts”.

On May 29, the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) wrote a letter to the judicial commission, questioning the elevation of judges to the Supreme Court in complete disregard of the seniority list.

In its three-page letter, the SBC had asked that of the last five judges elevated to SC, four were not on top of the seniority list even in their own high courts.

The judges who were promoted out-of-turn included Justice Munib Akhtar of the Sindh High Court, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed of the Lahore High Court, who was 26th on the LHC seniority list; Justice Aminuddin Khan of the LHC and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The letter had also referred to the judgment of the Malik Asad Ali case wherein it was held that senior-most judge of the court had legitimate expectancy to become chief justice even though the Constitution was silent.