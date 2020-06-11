Imran condoles death of Dr Ijaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed grief over the death of renowned physician Dr Ijaz Ahsan, one of the founding members of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), who passes away last month.

“Saddened to learn, only today, of the passing of Dr Ijaz Ahsan. He […] stood by us during the difficult days when our party was being mocked by the status quo,” the prime minister tweeted.

“My prayers and condolences go to his family,” he added.

Ahsan, who was the brother of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, died on May 23.

Ahsan, a graduate of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU), had an accomplished career as a physician. He became was the first principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College in late ’70s, principal of his alma matter, KEMU, in the ’90s. He also served as the president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan.

He authored a textbook of surgery and a second book on politics that was near completion when he suddenly passed away.