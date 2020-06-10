Useless temptation

In today’s modern world all of us have an approach to online shopping sites. But not everyone feels inclined towards online shopping because of different reasons. I always receive reminders and messages from different brands and companies that encourage me to visit their sites to avail of seasonal sales and discounts. Instead of developing my interest these untimely and unnecessary messages are becoming a headache for me. Whenever my notification tone rings, I check it up because I don’t want to miss an important message from my fellow students or teachers: as online classes are being conducted by universities. But when I find out such lame message related web shopping, it disappoints me. Not everyone has time and necessity to read and follow such message. I accept that most people find these messages useful for them because they differ in their interests but not all of us are the same. Interested people can visit the websites of these brands on their own because most of them are from elite class and they know how to explore their point of interest. But let’s not forget, that still there are people who use mobile phones just as a tool of communication especially the old people who contact their children through mobile phones. One cannot Denny that these messages are troublesome fro such people. Brands and companies should think over this and plan their strategy accordingly.

Arslan Khan

Rawalpindi