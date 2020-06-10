Rescheduling Chinese debt

An option that might need to be explored

It is fast-becoming commonplace, albeit worrying, for any developing, poor country to constantly struggle to pay off bailouts and seek debt reliefs. The debts are often loans borrowed from international organizations and developed countries like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and more particularly, China. And sadly, Pakistan is no exemption to this, and in fact, the tale has been nothing to write home about. Pakistan is a major recipient of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, pledging to bankroll some $60 billion in port, road and railway projects there. This has often resulted in such infrastructure loans, plunging the recipient-countries into debt crises for. And now, Pakistan is going to have deal with a fast increasing mounting balance-of-payments crisis.

Over the years, China has been a very close ally of Pakistan. And in recent times, there came about China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a group of infrastructure development projects that have been under construction in Pakistan since 2013. The value of the projects was originally placed at $46 billion at the start, but as of 2019, its worth is pegged at the value of $62 billion. The CPEC, according to the parties involved, is intended and operated to speedily develop Pakistan’s infrastructure and substantially bolster its economic buoyancy through the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones.

While the economic corridor seems to immensely benefit China, Pakistan is also drinking from the pot of the project. And of course, that looks juicy. It’s indeed a huge step forward, as the country relentlessly strives to transition from a developing to a large economy — therefore creating a lot of economic opportunities for its people in the process. But despite this, there is a rising challenge that seems to put Pakistan on the low sides. The project even makes Pakistan to be much more indebted to China, which has been its financier. And in fact, yet surprisingly, Pakistan’s external debt profile took off on an upward spiral shortly after CPEC was launched. This has since prompted a rising indebtedness that comes at a time when the country is already living beyond its means and is in dire need of critical funds. This is asserted by insistently continuous current account deficits and external debts of the country. And this could be safely likened to a debt trap by China.

Over the years, China has been a very close ally of Pakistan. And in recent times, there came about China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a group of infrastructure development projects that have been under construction in Pakistan since 2013. The value of the projects was originally placed at $46 billion at the start, but as of 2019, its worth is pegged at the value of $62 billion.

Pakistan, with $312.57 billion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a current account deficit of a staggering 5.8% of GDP in 2018, according to Tradingeconomics.com. The country’s current account to GDP averaged -2.35% from 1980 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 4.90% in 2003 and a record low of -8.50% in 2008. Likewise, Pakistan’s external debt jumped to $105, 841 Million in the first quarter of 2019 from $99, 086 Million in the fourth quarter of 2018.The country’s external debt averaged $53,029.34 Million from 2002 until 2017, reaching an all-time high of $88, 891 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a record low of $33, 172 million in the third quarter of 2004. All these have led to declining amounts in foreign exchange, capital flows and foreign reserves.

The country has to always appeal to countries like China for loans to subsidize its tough economic situation. In the clover, these funds have not been sufficient to ease Pakistan’s current account crisis, so the country had to also call on the IMF for the $6 billion loan it recently lent.

The difficulty is that the CPEC venture is a long way from being done, and the expenses of finishing it continues rising.

Furthermore, that makes it likely that Pakistan could reschedule its obligation a few times before it’s finished and offer a destiny similar to some countries like Sri Lanka and in Africa — trading obligation with value, which basically will hand CPEC to China.

That is the model China utilized in rescheduling Sri Lanka’s obligation, transforming the nation’s Hambantota port authoritatively into China’s own port, for a long time. An achievement bargain marked nearly a year ago gives China Merchants Ports Holdings—an arm of the Chinese government—70% stake in the Indian Ocean’s noticeable station.

Like CPEC, the Hambantota port development started with credits from China. Be that as it may, when Sri Lanka couldn’t reimburse the credits, Beijing changed over these advances to value, generally transforming Sri Lanka into a “semi-province,” in an unpretentious way.

In conclusion, that is the thing that will in the long run happen to Pakistan when China expects proprietorship and control of CPEC and gathers tolls from vehicles that go through.

The writer is a freelance writer who holds an LLM, in business law from UC Berkeley, reports for The Fox News Digital in Pakistan. He can be reached at [email protected] or @MohsinSaleemu.