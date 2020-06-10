Punjab Assembly declares sanitation workers as frontline heroes

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved a resolution to declare sanitation workers as frontline heroes and providing them with adequate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) mandatory.

The resolution comes at the time when the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the provincial and federal governments only a few days ago to ensure provision of safety kits for sanitation workers and not to force them to enter manholes without the protective gear.

The resolution was submitted by Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Saadia Temur, belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in response to the national call for government authorities, civil society and media to honor sanitation workers as frontline Covid-19 heroes in Pakistan launched by @sewperHeroes social media campaign.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid opposed the

resolution stating that sanitation workers were already being provided PPE. “However, the speaker said that even if they were being provided, it should be further increased,” he added.