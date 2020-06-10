PUBG ruining youth

The PUBG game is getting much popular among the youth,and children. They enjoy the game and waste their time playing it.

It comes to know that this game is going to be banned in Pakistan within a few days due to some reasons that are. This game is based on “Violence” where you are supposed to kill your opponents, the more you kill youe opponents in game, the more you get happy. And the the psychologically proved that it has impact on brain and they try to be violent in real life. They don’t do decent activities.

As we know that music is “Haram” in Islam. And when you play this game there are some musical elements in the background, and also when a player drive a car, there are some music played in the car.

Apart from that, The women in the game have been used as a sata. Who are dressed in a way which provoke the desires. They can be seen in short dresses like skirts and etc. Infact, game allows people to connect with each other and allow them to talk to each other. While playing this game, many people talking to “non Mehram”. Whic is also against the islam.

The most important thing in this game is “Idol worshipping”. Where you bow down to it and glorify it, you’ll get more guns and stuff like that. And this thing include on a Shirk, which is unforgivable sin.

In my opinion this game become the addiction and the player don’t even listen to anyone else while playing this game. And only by playing such types of games people disrespect humans and hurt thein feelings. Though, this game connect people with world, but disconnect them from the one sitting next to them.

Zill-e-Huma

Rawalpindi