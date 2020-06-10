PM urged to convene NFC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday urged the federal government to hold at least two meetings of the National Finance Commission (NFC) meetings in a year.

Addressing a press conference, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power, only two sessions of the NFC were held.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that few elements were misguiding Prime Minister Imran Khan. He maintained that the elements were creating hurdles for holding the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The NFC is a body constituted in terms of Article 160 of the Constitution. It serves as the bridge between the federation and the provinces and inter se the provinces in relation to the distribution of financial resources.