Gilani sends Rs100m notice to Cynthia over ‘frivolous’ claims

Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Islamabad-based US blogger Cynthia Ritchie, asking for an apology and withdrawal of the “false” and “frivolous” claims that he “physically manhandled” her.

“My father Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani through his lawyer has sent a legal notice of defamation to Cynthia D. Ritchie which she will soon receive. The libel will cost her Rs100 million if she fails to prove otherwise,” his son tweeted.

The legal notice, a copy of which was shared by Kasim on his Twitter account, accuses Ritchie of levelling a “false, frivolous, baseless and vexatious” allegation against the former prime minister.

The notice says that Gilani is “considered a role model and followed by a great number of persons around the world”, adding that he has great respect for women and has “always spoke[n] for their rights”.

“The wording used by you (Ritchie) clearly falls within the ambit and purview of libel,” it says, adding that due to her allegation, “the honesty, righteousness, culpability and credibility” of Gilani was “questioned”.

Gilani, through the notice, has demanded from Ritchie Rs100m in damages, along with an apology and court and attorney’s fees.