Five Kashmiri youth martyred in Shopian

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sugoo Hendhama area of the district. The operation was going on till the last reports came in. Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.

This is the third violent operation in Shopian since Sunday. During these operations, the troops have martyred fourteen youth and injured dozens of others besides destroying several houses.

On Monday, Pakistan condemned the killing of nine Kashmiri fighters by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, terming them an act of “state terrorism”.

The Foreign Office statement came as four Kashmiris were killed by government forces in occupied Kashmir’s southern Shopian area on Monday, just hours after five fighters died in a firefight in the same area.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the unabated extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth in acts of state terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.