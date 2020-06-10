Digitisation of foreign service work need of the hour, Qureshi says

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday underlined the need to devise a fresh strategy in view of the current situation to better achieve foreign policy goals.

Addressing officers of the Foreign Service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, the minister said that the coronavirus has changed the world and the Foreign Office will have to prepare itself to respond to the rapidly changing environment.

Even as important meetings and conferences are being held through video link globally, we need to shift towards digitization to effectively present our point of view, he said.

Qureshi stressed the need for joint efforts to further enhance the performance of the country’s envoys, who, he noticed, were recognised globally for their diplomatic skills.

The foreign minister added that ambassadors were facilitating the Pakistani community across the globe as the world responds to the pandemic. According to him, their efforts have been lauded on social media and that appreciation has boosted the morale of his office.

Since the pandemic hit, Pakistan’s missions have been active in facilitating the needs of overseas nationals. “The pandemic has added another layer of activity to what the embassy normally does, since a number of Pakistanis in Turkey required help and guidance, particularly with regard to repatriation to Pakistan,” Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi – Pakistan envoy to Turkey – had said in a recent interview.