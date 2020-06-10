Agreement with IMF

Can targets be met?

That Pakistan has persuaded the IMF not to freeze salaries and pensions seems positive, though the accompanying condition that this will not be allowed to increase the deficit, makes it all the more difficult. This was agreed at a review meeting in Washington, which had been made necessary by the failure of Pakistan to meet the revenue targets which had been set earlier, even though they had been revised downwards. It had been decided that, rather than cancelling the Extended Financing Facility (EFF), there would be clubbing of the review with the next. This review, coming as it did before the Budget, to be presented on Friday, was all the more crucial.

However, at the time it was decided to club the reviews, the world had not been engulfed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ensuing global depression. That has made nonsense of the previous agreements with the IMF based on a reality that no longer exists. This may be why the IMF has agreed to an increase in salaries. However, the revenue target of Rs 4.95 trillion might be somewhat problematic, no matter how much hole-plugging is done in the Budget, because there appears to be a broad consensus among economists that Pakistan’s is one of the economies that has not just shrunk, but will not be recovering in the next fiscal year.

However, it seems that there has been more than an element of give-and-take in the negotiations. While the Pakistani side has got the IMF to agree to let it raise salaries and pensions, it has in exchange agreed to a revenue target that might balance the books. However, there are two big question marks about the revenue target. First, its viability depends on what Award is made by the National Finance Commission. Though an Award will not cover this Budget, it does cover the remainder of the duration of the EFF. Second, the progress of the post-pandemic depression may make it impossible to meet the target, even by the most draconian measures. The true measure of the Budget, and of the EFF, will be the welfare of the masses, and though only the next year will tell, the initial signs are not very promising.