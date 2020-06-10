3-hour session with minimal attendance: Opp prepares NA SOPs

–No one will be allowed to enter Parliament House without prior testing

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has come up with a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for members of the National Assembly to follow in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines were presented on Wednesday by PPP MNA Naveed Qamar. He said members who have not tested for the coronavirus will not be allowed to enter the house. Employees who have not tested or have tested positive will not be allowed to enter the house either.

Other than on demand and grant voting days, only 86 members will be allowed to be in the lower house at one time. There are a total of 342 members of the assembly.

Only members who have their names registered will be allowed to come and debate on the budget. The budget itself will be approved by no later than June 30.

Members will mark their attendance at Gate#1 but they don’t need to enter the hall.

No guests will be allowed at Parliament Lodges or inside Parliament and members’ staff can only enter if they have passes.

The quorum will be kept complete during the finance bill approval but is not necessary during regular days.

The SOPs also mention that no food will be served in the lobbies and sessions will only last for three hours.

Parliamentary Minister Babar Awan said that the government is thankful for the opposition’s SOPs and guidelines.