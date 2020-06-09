Time to impose fresh lockdown has passed: minister

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday acknowledged that a time to impose a fresh lockdown has passed as it called on the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While addressing a press conference, Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that a complete lockdown should have been implemented earlier, when the disease had started to spread.

“If the virus had been taken seriously when cases started to emerge in the country, the spread could have been curbed,” Shah said.

“Why didn’t people take it seriously? Because they were being told by one side that this virus is not to be feared.

“When the [Sindh] chief minister came on TV to share the situation of the province, he was accused of promoting panic,” he added.