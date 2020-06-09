SC adjourns Justice Isa case till June 11 after judge goes in self-quarantine

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition against a presidential reference filed against him until June 11, as one member of the 10-judge bench has quarantined himself over Covid-19 fears.

The judge reportedly took the precautionary step after his driver tested positive for the virus.

The apex court is seized with nine petitions moved by Justice Isa, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Abid Hasan Minto, Abdul Basit, who heads the High Court Bar Association, Quetta, Muhammad Asif Reki, the President of Quetta Bar Association, the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the Balochistan Bar Council and the Sindh Bar Council.

Justice Isa is currently facing a misconduct reference filed by the president against him in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The court is currently hearing the final arguments in the case. According to officials, timing is very significant in the case as summer vacations are going to start from the third week of June and will run through September.