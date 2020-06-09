PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tests positive for Covid-19

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: Marriyum Aurangzeb, the central spokesperson of the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the coronavirus, party’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Iqbal, Aurangzeb’s mother has also tested positive for the pandemic.

“She is [the] party’s bold voice. We are all proud of her most valuable contribution,” he tweeted.

The news comes a day after the Covid-19 test of the former prime minister and PML-N Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi came back positive.

Abbasi, 61, had been out and about last week: he went to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attend PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s bail petition hearing and also held a press conference alongside other party leaders including Aurangzeb and Iqbal.