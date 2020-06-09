Killing of Kashmiri youth epitome of state terrorism: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the killing of nine Kashmiri freedom fighters at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir was the epitome of state terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, four Kashmiris were killed by government forces in occupied Kashmir’s southern Shopian area, just hours after five fighters died in a firefight in the same area.

In a tweet, posted in reaction to the extra-judicial killing of fighters in fake encounters in the Shopian area, the minister said the pellet guns, tear gas and other atrocities against the unarmed residents were evidence of Indian crimes against humanity.

بھارت جبرو استبدادسے کشمیریوں کے خود ارادیت کے حق کی عظیم جدوجہد کا راستہ نہیں روک سکتا۔کشمیری اپنی منزل حاصل کرکے رہیں گے۔دنیا کرونا وباء سے برسر پیکار ہے تو دوسری جانب بھارت مظلوموں پر ستم ڈھا کر بنیادی انسانی حقوق روند رہا ہے۔بھارت کا انتہا پسند چہرہ دنیا پر بے نقاب ہو چکا ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) June 9, 2020

He urged the United Nations to immediately take notice of the atrocities.

Faraz said that India could not crush Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination through the use of brutal force and coercion.

The minister said that at a time when the world was fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, India was trampling basic human rights of the Kashmiris.

He said that now the extremist face of India has been exposed to the world.