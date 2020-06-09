Gen Bajwa, President Ghani discuss Afghan peace deal

KABUL: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday held a meeting with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani as he arrived in Kabul on a day-long visit.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to border management and the much-debated Afghan peace process came under discussion during the meeting.

The army chief was accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid and the newly-appointed Special Ambassador to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan.

The meeting coincides with desperate attempts from Washington to court the warring Taliban to hold direct talks with Kabul government — a key component of a historic peace deal struck between the US and the Taliban in February.

In December 2018, Pakistan arranged rare direct talks between Washington and the Taliban, paving the way for the Doha peace deal between the two sides.

Pakistan also facilitated the landmark first round of direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Islamabad in July 2015. That process broke down after the Taliban announced the death of their long-time leader Mullah Omar, triggering a bitter internal power struggle.