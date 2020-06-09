Four killed in Faisalabad oil depot blaze

At least four workers died while four others were injured after a huge fire broke out in an oil depot in Faisalabad on Monday.

Rescue 1122 teams and 16 fire engines reached the site of the incident to extinguish the fire. The blaze engulfed the oil drums in different parts of the depot with the workers trapped on the premises.

Over 30 employees were working at the place and 25 of them were rescued safely.

An official said that the oil depot was operating illegally.

“Neither the district administration nor police were aware of this depot working in the area. There were no safety measures in place at the depot to protect the property and the workers from an accident,” said District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ahtisham Wahla.

The owner of the oil depot managed to escape.