Covid-19: Record 105 deaths reported in a day, cases surge to 108,317

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 105 deaths by coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 2,172 while the number of cases surged to 108,317.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,646 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Punjab is the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan and other autonomous regions.

As of Tuesday, now 40,819 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Punjab, 39,555 in Sindh, 14,006 in KP, 6,788 in Balochistan, 5,785 in Islamabad, 952 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 412 in Azad Kashmir.

Punjab reported 1,916 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 40,819, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said that the province reported record 48 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 773 in Punjab province.

Of the new 1,916 cases, 967 infections were detected in Lahore.

The number of people recovering from the disease increased to 8,293 while a total of 299,097 tests had been conducted in the province so far, the department said.

Government of Sindh Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that 750 more coronavirus patients recovered from the virus in the province.

In a tweet, Wahab said that during the last 24 hours, more 750 people defeated coronavirus. He advised the recovered patients to take rest and isolate themselves.

‘102 LABS CONDUCTING TESTS’:

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was apprised on Tuesday that 102 laboratories were undertaking Covid-19 tests in the country.

The meeting, which was held to review short-term national anti-coronavirus action plan devised to meet additional requirements of June and July, was informed that four new laboratories would also start functioning soon.

The forum discussed in detail the incentive package for front line healthcare workers and decided to announce it after getting feedback from doctors and stake holders.

The forum was apprised that the local authorities were taking strict action on SOPs’ violation in across country markets, industries and transport aiming to contain Covid-19 spread. Dedicated teams were deployed for ensuring compliance to health instructions/guidelines and SOPs, the meeting was told.

Sharing telehealth updates, the meeting was apprised that a total of 5,823 requests were received for getting doctors advise on telehealth dashboard. As many as 188 doctors carried out consultations of 1,374 patients.

In Balochistan, a total of 691 violations have been reported in last 24 hours, and the authorities temporarily sealed 250 shops and fined 92 vehicles and cautioned over non-compliance of SOPs.

In Punjab, 769 shops, eight industries, 776 vehicles were closed, fined and cautioned across province, while some 2,865 SOP violations were reported in last 24 hours.

Strict actions have been taken against SOP violators in Sindh including sealing of shops and transports all across the province.

Some 7,351 SOP violations were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which 302 shops, and 221 transports were cautioned and sealed while 1,933 individuals were fined.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), some 67 shops and 70 vehicles were fined/sealed on 270 violations of health guidelines/ instructions.

Likewise, some 101 SOPs violation were marked in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in which 13 hotels, 24 shops, two industries and 36 vehicles were fined/ sealed.

Similarly, 422 SOPs violations were observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during which 112 shops and 85 vehicles were fined/ sealed.