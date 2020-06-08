Who was Ertugral?

Ertugral Ghazi is a Turkish authentic TV arrangement which disclosed on Pakistani Channel PTV. In Turkish the title of the arrangement is Dirilis Ertugral. The dramatization depends on the historical backdrop of the Muslim Oghuz Turks. The story is about the historical backdrop of Anatolia Turkey in thirteenth century. This arrangement shows the fortitude of warrior of Kai clan whose name is Ertugral Ghazi who was the dad of Osman (Othman) who established the Ottoman Empire. Everybody is viewing the show with intrigue. The show has disturbed numerous non-Muslims nations around the globe. An enormous number of individuals additionally went to YouTube to watch the Urdu form the COVID-19 lockdown. Ertugral Ghazi show arrangement has crossed over 3 million endorsers inside 25 days. This dramatization crossed around 200 million perspectives on “TRT Ertugral by PTV” channel inside a month. In contrast to our traditional Pakistani shows, the Islamic topic verifiable dramatization Ertugral Ghazi interfaces with the watchers at an enthusiastic and mental level. The authentic fiction arrangement is being circulated on PTV on the uncommon mandates of Prime Minister

Taqdees Zafar

Islamabad