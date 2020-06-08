Mr President, do something!

President Dr Arif Alvi while speaking in Geo News’ programme Capital Talk, “ I have read the investigative report on power companies referring to a probe into corruption in the power sector scrutinizing incurring a loss of Rs 1 billion per day.” Furthermore he said, “ the country was not raped but gang-raped by the mafias.” Sir, you are on a huge seat with a great power. You should leave no points to get those mafias to jail.” Those who see the crime but do not take action are also listed for the complicity.”

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi