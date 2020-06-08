IHC orders Islamabad IGP to protect two sisters who married by choice

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the relevant authorities to provide shelter to the two sisters who married by choice.

The matter was brought to the court after a local jirga in Lodhran imprisoned the husband of Malika Fatima, one of the sisters.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the petition for the protection of the two sisters, ordered Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar to probe the matter while directing the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghayas Gul to submit a report on the protection request made by the girls on June 10.

During the hearing, the prosecutor told the court that the petitioners hail from Punjab, therefore, the case should be sent to the respective court. In his response, Justice Minallah said: “If the protection is not being provided in Punjab, should we leave them helpless?”

The court questioned the officials regarding police measures to protect the girls.

The IHC subsequently ordered that both girls should be given adequate medical treatment and shifted to the shelter home while their case proceeds in the court.

If anything happens to girls and their husbands, everyone will be responsible, he warned.