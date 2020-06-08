Hamid Mir serves legal notice to Fayyazul Chohan

ISLAMABAD: Anchorperson Hamid Mir served a legal notice to Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 over “very derogatory, false, libelous, misleading and baseless allegations” against his father.

The legal notice stated that on May 22, Hamid Mir was invited by Muhammad Maalik on his television programme, where he commented on the commission report on sugar scandal and praised the incumbent government for the report and its consequences.

“While responding to his fair and honest comments on the above-referred TV show, you [Chohan] imputed very derogatory, false, libelous, misleading and baseless allegations to the deceased father [Professor Waris Mir] of our client via social media or You-Tube which has been watched and listened by people all over the world,” the notice read, adding that these “defamatory and misleading allegations” were intended to harm the reputation of the family of the Mir family.

According to the notice, Chohan had claimed that Professor Waris Mir had shown support for enemies of Pakistan through his writing and had kept accusing the Pakistan Armed Forces and politicians for the 1971 episode. The notice also stated that Chohan had claimed that Professor Waris Mir also supported the plans of Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman and his Mukti Bahini and both father and son had been given awards and appreciation by the government of Bangladesh.

It further stated that Chohan had raised objections on a bridge being named after “this traitor of Pakistan” and had asked why the anchorperson did not conduct a talk show on this matter or on hospitals, schools and parks that were named after people who allegedly gave fiscal and monetary advantages to Hamir Mir.

The notice stated that Chohan challenged Muhammad Maalik and Hamid Mir, the “stigma on politics and journalism”, to show him a video clip of talk shows they hosted when the Sharif family named hospitals and parks after members of their family.

Hamid Mir’s counsel said that these “very serious and baseless allegations attributed to our client’s father are very damaging to our client’s reputation and his family” and have been “intended by you to lower down the integrity and professionalism of our client in the media circle and in the eyes of millions of people that are followers of our client”.

The notice clarified that Professor Waris Mir never supported the creation of Bangladesh, but rather he only criticised the 1971 military operation like Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Habib Jalib and they were also nominated for the same “friends of Bangladesh Award”. It added that Professor Waris Mir was given the award posthumously not for supporting Bangladesh but for his efforts for becoming a bridge between East Pakistan and West Pakistan and to keep Pakistan united.

Separately, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also condemned the allegations levelled by the provincial information minister. “Professor Waris Mir was patriot till the end of his life and the provincial minister has insulted the whole nation by accusing him of being a traitor,” he said.

He also tasked Punjab Law Minister Rana Basharat to look into the matter and asked him to present a resolution in the assembly to honour Professor Waris Mir.