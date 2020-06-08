Centre vs Sindh

It is nothing new to tell you that the whole world and specifically our beloved country Pakistan is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic, but a rope pulling is going on between the Federal and the Sindh government.

During this tenure after spreading of corona virus members of both parties(PTI and PPP)or spokespersons used to criticize on the policies of each other and sometimes they have personal verbal attacks on a daily basis.This is very careless behavior of these few responsible elected people.

As PM Imran Khan said that we cannot afford further complete lock down and it’s a best step in these days when our economy is continuously degrading and daily wagers have nothing to eat.Every one has a right to criticize others’ point of view in a polite way and one should criticize constructively.

But this is not the time to give threats to each other on national and international media during press conferences.

During this atmosphere of pandemic these elected members of both national and provincial assemblies should spend their all efforts and time to do best for Pakistani Nation, to motivate the patients and to give them courage and hope for better health.Only through this way we can save precious lives of our citizens.

Stay united. Stay strong.

Muhammad Ikhlas Khan

Rawalpindi