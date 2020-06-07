Shehbaz decides to appear before NAB on Tuesday

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 9 in a case pertaining to assets beyond means and money laundering.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif took this decision after consulting his legal team.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) granted interim bail to Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif till June 17 and barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him.

On Tuesday, Shehbaz had refused to appear before NAB for a third time, citing health concerns. In a statement submitted to the bureau, he said: “It has been widely reported in the media that some NAB officials have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Please appreciate [that] I am a cancer survivor and 69 years old. I have been advised limited exposure on account of the peculiar background of low immunity,” he had said.

He had added that he was available to answer any queries by the investigation team via Skype.

After he did not appear for the NAB hearing, a team of officials from the accountability watchdog and police had raided Shehbaz’s residence in Lahore’s Model Town to arrest him but left on learning that he was not present there.