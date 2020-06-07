Online classes not accepted

Sir, Being a university student I know the importance of physical presence of students in class during lectures And I know in such a country where many students belongs to lower middle class, attending online lecture is not a piece of cake. The situation right now is really hard to make right decisions But government should pay attention to issues of students Asap.

1- many students don’t have enough resources to deal with online classes.

2- Many areas have electric load shedding issues.

3- Government has allowed to open malls and hotels before evening so my own friends who used to do part time jobs there are now working there in morning so how is it possible for them to attend morning lectures at the same time ? How can they leave there jobs in this pandemic ?

4- universities are not giving any kind of fee concessions to the students while we are also paying van feeses for no reason and many students are facing extra expenses of internet packages too.

5- online lectures are totally waste of time, students are unable to understand the topics or make assignments out of them and are tensed about the exams that would be held after universities will reopen.

6- Giving theoretical proper exam just after attending online class is just not possible.

WE STUDENTS ARE AGAINST ONLINE CLASSES.

Rutaba Shabir

Islamabad