Lyari building collapse leaves one dead, multiple wounded

KARACHI: At least one person died and four were injured when a residential multi-storied building collapsed in Lyari on Sunday night.

According to a statement by the Karachi police office all four that were injured, including a woman and a child, have been taken to Civil Hospital for medical treatment. An emergency has been declared in local hospitals.

Rescue sources said the five-storied residential building collapsed in densely populated Street-3, Liaqat Colony.

They said many people are feared trapped under the debris. However, local volunteers and rescue agencies reached the area to start rescue work.

Police said the building was in dilapidated condition and notices had already issued to its residents to vacate the building.