Underlying health conditions behind 74pc of Covid-19 deaths: Mirza

–PM’s aide says over 5,000 people admitted in hospitals so far, 262 on ventilators

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza Sunday said that 74 per cent of those who died of Covid-19 in Pakistan were above 50 years of age and most of them had previous underlying health conditions.

Giving the latest statistics about the corona situation in the country, Dr Mirza during a media briefing, further said that it is heartening to note that number of corona negative persons is increasing.

He said 23,100 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, in which 4,969 people were found positive. This is equivalent to 21.4 percent of those whose tests were held. He said total of 683,608 people have been tested so far in the country.

He said that 34 percent people, who were found corona positive, have completely recovered and resumed their normal activities of life. He said a slightly over 5,000 people are admitted in various hospitals of the country, with 262 on ventilators.

He said that 75 percent of ventilators have not been in use so far. He said there is no shortage of bed, ventilator, or any other facility for Covid-19 patients.

He said the government has decided to strictly monitor the compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect people against Covid-19 and warned that action would be taken against those who do not observe the SOPs.

Mirza said that wearing face masks is mandatory and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard. He said that using face mask is very important against Covid-19 as it can help stop the spread of disease by 40 to 60 per cent. He said it is obligatory to wear a mask while visiting shops, markets and other places of public gathering. He said that the government is working on an integrated strategy against coronavirus.

The special assistant said that lockdown policy is being implemented in 700 areas of the country to avoid spread of the disease while only such places are sealed where there are threats of massive local transmission.

Mirza said that there was no shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for frontline health workers and doctors as the government was regularly providing PPE kits to 450 hospitals across the country.

He said that the government is committed to ensure availability of medical services for corona patients at hospitals to provide best possible medical treatment.

Dr Zafar Mirza appealed people to follow all standard operating procedures and avoid handshakes.