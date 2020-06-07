‘Excellent’ coordination with Centre on coronavirus: Wazir

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ajmal Wazir on Sunday said that the provincial government has “excellent coordination” with the federal government on the issue of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Wazir said that the provincial government shares its input and recommendations during the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meetings and implements the decisions made by the bodies.

According to him, the provincial health department has provided 7,925 units of personal protective equipment (PPE), 18,244 surgical gowns, 21,153 caps and 1,155 N-95 masks to hospitals.

He added that PPEs have also been provided to Rescue 1122 officials.

Furthermore, he said, capacity is being increased in the three major hospitals in Peshawar including Lady Reading Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Teaching Hospital in order to accommodate more patients from across the province.

High Dependency Unit (HDU) units have also been formed in hospitals in Peshawar and surrounding areas, Wazir said, adding that there was no shortage of beds or equipment.

Wazir said that the country is “blessed” to have Imran Khan as prime minister amid a pandemic.

“If, God forbid, any of these people [the PML-N and the PPP] were in power right now; well their track record is before everyone,” he added.