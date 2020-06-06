Pakistan’s delicate health system braces for Covid-19 peak

LAHORE: With hospitals overwhelmed and a sharp rise in the number of deaths, Pakistan’s delicate health system is bracing for an imminent peak of novel coronavirus cases.

Numbers here have already surpassed China’s, the origin of the virus.

Government officials claim the situation is “under control,” but health authorities believe the already stretched health system is unable to handle the lurking influx of Covid-19 patients.

In the country’s two most populous cities of Karachi and Lahore, hospitals are already struggling because of a sharp increase in Covid-19 patients in recent weeks.

Some major private hospitals are turning away patients because of a shortage of beds.

“Most of the hospital beds have already been taken by patients, limiting our ability to handle the influx of Covid-19 cases, mainly in the big cities,” Dr Faiyaz Alam, an office-bearer of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), a nationwide body of medical professionals, told Anadolu Agency.

HOSPITALS RUNNING SHORT OF BEDS:

In Karachi, home to more than 15 million people, and one of the worst-hit cities in the country, 15 government, private and charitable hospitals are dealing with coronavirus patients.

The number of ventilators in those hospitals, according to official figures, are 136.

Just 539 beds and 200 ventilators are available for coronavirus patients in Lahore, according to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

Punjab and Sindh, which make up more than 71,000 of the country’s 95,458 cases, have slightly more than 14,000 beds for coronavirus patients at state-run and private hospitals.

“Dozens of [Covid-19] patients are contacting us on a daily basis seeking admission to the hospitals. But we cannot help them as the hospitals are already running short of beds, both in general wards and the ICUs [intensive care units],” said Alam.

“If the number of cases continue to surge at the current pace, I am afraid hospitals across the country will not be able to handle the situation,” he added.

Dr Muhammad Shamvil Ashraf, an official of the Indus Hospital in Karachi, confirmed his facility was already running at “peak capacity”.

“The number of patients are growing way higher than the number of beds. Sometimes, we do not have space to keep the patients in the emergency [ward],” he said. “At this stage, my only advice is to follow the safety guidelines because if the numbers continue to grow like this, we won’t be able to handle them.”

WORSE IS YET TO COME:

The country’s Covid-19 tally has reached 95,458 with 1,954 deaths, landing it at the 17th spot worldwide in terms of coronavirus cases.

Pakistan is the worst-hit country by the pandemic in the region after India.

Apart from several parliamentarians, dozens of doctors and paramedics have died of the coronavirus.

But doctors, who have been opposing the lifting of a prolonged lockdown, fear the worst is about to come.

“June and July are very crucial as we expect a sharp rise in already fast-increasing coronavirus cases in the country,” according to Qaisar Sajjad, secretary-general of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

“I don’t foresee good days ahead vis-a-vis coronavirus cases. They are going to shoot up in the coming weeks,” he said, cautioning that the country’s already fragile health system might collapse following the expected rise in Covid-19 cases.

In addition to choking health facilities, the shortage of trained medical staff is adding to the worsening situation, Sajjad observed.

“Over 2,200 doctors, nurses, and technicians have already gone into self-isolation after getting infected by the virus across the country. Young doctors with no required experience are being pitched to handle ICUs, and ventilators in several hospitals to bridge this gap, which is not good at all,” he said.

Salman Haseeb, president of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab, echoed Sajjad’s views.

“We are expecting a spike in numbers of patients in mid-June, there is a chance where we have to choose between saving the life of a patient or a doctor,” he said.

MOBILE UNITS:

The government recently launched a mobile application that provides information about the availability of ventilators in hospitals.

Dr Asad Aslam, a member of the Punjab Corona Experts Advisory Group, said the government is increasing the number of beds and ventilators in state-run hospitals following a possible spike in Covid-19 cases.

“With the increment in numbers of patients, we are increasing the ventilator capacity.

“We have reserved 200 ventilators for critical patients in Lahore alone and will add 100 more by June 30,” Aslam, who is also the head of state-run Mayo Hospital Lahore, told Anadolu Agency.

“At present, we are not facing any disturbing situation vis-a-vis availability of beds or ventilators for the patients,” he claimed.

A Sindh government spokesman said that the current ventilator occupancy in the province stands at 49 per cent. But Haseeb, the head of the YDA contested that claim.

“The government is fabricating the numbers. Yesterday, a senior anesthetist at Services Hospital [Lahore] died as he could not get a ventilator,” he said.

Alam suggested the formation of mobile health units to fight the raging pandemic.

“Hospitals have no more capacity to admit Covid-19 patients. The only option left is to treat them in their homes with the help of mobile health units,” he said.