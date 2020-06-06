Pakistan shoots down eighth Indian drone this year

The Pakistan Army shot down yet another spy drone sent from India across the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

“Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LOC,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

“The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC,” Major General Iftikhar added, noting that it was an eighth Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.

Last week, Pakistan shot down two Indian drones in one week. On May 30, an Indian quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan sector intruded 700 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC in Nekrun sector was shot down, while three days before that, on May 27, an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the LoC 650 metres into the Rakh Chakri sector was shot down.

Previously, at the turn of the new year, on January 1, the Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter in Bagh sector along the LoC. Within 24 hours, a second quadcopter was shot down in Satwal sector along the LoC. Former ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor vowed at the time that not even a quadcopter would be allowed to cross into Pakistan’s territory.

‘DO NOT PLAY WITH FIRE’:

Pakistani military’s chief spokesman on Thursday warned India to “not play with fire”, and said that any military adventurism from the neighbouring country would be met with “uncontrollable and unintended consequences”.

In an interview with a private news channel, the ISPR DG said that this year alone, 1,229 ceasefire violations had taken place at the LoC, in which seven civilians had been martyred and more than 90 had been injured.

“Many times, their [India’s] quadcopters have intruded on our side [of the LoC] and in the past we have downed some of them, and it has been covered in the media. Despite this, senior Indian military leadership talks about alleged intrusion from different launchpads, which I think leaves a question-mark on their capabilities — despite such a well-guarded LoC and counter-infiltration measures, how can someone infiltrate one of the most militarised zones in the world?” he remarked.

General Iftikhar went on to say that the artillery deployed by the Indian military during the past few days was in civilian populations so that, in case of counter-bombardment, it would target Kashmiris living in the occupied valley.

“The Pakistan Army is responding [to Indian aggression] in the same area, and with the same calibre along the LoC. But we are always trying not to harm civilians living on the other side. The people of occupied Kashmir are becoming targets of Indian aggression. Women and children are also included in them. Indian security forces have also not spared innocent seven-year-olds,” he added.

“Looking at this through this lens, thousands of children and young people are becoming targets of Indian pellet guns in occupied Kashmir,” he further said.

The ISPR DG said that Indian security forces, in an effort to squash dissent, were killing young Kashmiris and not handing over the dead bodies to the families.

“They have also levelled strange allegations against Pakistan. It started with, them saying that corona-infected terrorists were sent via the LoC and that is how the virus spread in occupied Kashmir,” he said.

He maintained that all of these actions were indicative of a “stage being set” for the next few months for adventurism with Pakistan.

“Our prime minister and the chief of army staff have both conveyed […] that a false flag operation is being planned in India,” he added.