NAB deploying ‘trace-and-track’ technology to find Shehbaz Sharif

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

LAHORE – After a failed bid to arrest Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in a graft case on Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to deploy the ‘trace and track’ technology to hunt the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

Sources within the NAB have informed The Dependent that the bureau is deploying secretive surveillance technology, normally used to locate militants, to track Shehbaz Sharif and the people he comes into contact with.

Details about the project have not been released, but two NAB officials told The Dependent that they are using geo-fencing and phone-monitoring systems that ordinarily are employed to hunt high-value targets.

According to the officials, geo-fencing will alert authorities when Shehbaz Sharif leaves his Model Town residence. The officials are also listening in to the calls of the Sharif family to monitor whether their contacts are talking about having symptoms of corruption.

“The trace-and-track system basically helps us track the mobile phones of corrupt people as well as anyone they get in touch with before or after their disappearance,” an official said.

The programme has been publicly touted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which has turned to the ‘trace and track’ methods for help in tackling the virus of corruption, which still is spreading at an accelerating rate across Pakistan.