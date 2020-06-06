‘Mera munna sab se smart hai’ – Imran consoles his relentlessly bullied lockdown

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

ISLAMABAD – In a time of populist and fascist global leaders, very few have displayed a capacity, the kindness and the empathy needed to fight a pandemic. Pakistan can be grateful to have Imran Khan as the prime minister, who has continued to demonstrate care and affection so rare for world leaders – ever rarer for this part of the world.

As already underlined that it is women leaders around the world who have been the best at dealing with the covid-19 crisis, it was PM Khan’s turn to unveil his motherly instincts as he ensured that his baby was well taken care of, despite all the harshness in the world.

Sources close to the premier revealed that the PM Khan spent much of Friday evening consoling his lockdown who has been relentlessly bullied for two and a half months now.

“Kaun kehta hai tu smart nahi hai? Main theek karta hoon ussay. Mera munna sab se smart hai. Mera chhona,” Imran told his lockdown, eyewitnesses privy to the development have informed The Dependent.

“Ainda koi aisay bolay to mujhay bataana. Main dada ko shikayat lagaunga woh ussay theek kar deinge. Theek hai? Shabash, ghabarana nahi hai,” the premier maintained.