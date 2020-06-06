Faraz urges political parties to act responsibly in corona fight

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has urged political parties to act responsibly and avoid blame game to deal with the unprecedented challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a media briefing on Saturday along with Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, the information minister said that the government has adopted a comprehensive roadmap to handle the coronavirus challenge which is being appreciated at world level.

The minister said despite the economic constraint, the government gave a mammoth stimulus package of Rs1.2 trillion to provide cushion and support to every segment of the society affected by the contagion.

He appreciated the role of National Command and Operation Centre, doctors and paramedics in dealing with the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said that the PTI government is vigilant and taking all-out measures to deal with the corona pandemic.

He said that coronavirus is a pandemic which has affected the whole world including developed countries and “we are fighting with it with our limited resources.”

He said the measures of the government in containing the pandemic and providing relief to the corona-affected people have been appreciated by the world community.

Answering the PPP’s leadership’s diatribe, he said that after 18th Amendment, health is provincial subject but still the federal government is trying best to facilitate provinces in dealing with the corona pandemic.

Murad Saeed said that the PTI government made all decisions keeping in view the corona-affected people’s miseries and provided a support package for industrial sector and the people who have lost their jobs.

Murad Saeed said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that the country has domestically started production of sanitizers and masks and now it can export personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks and sanitizers. He regretted that the health sector was neglected in the past but the present government has now enhanced its capacity in a short span of time.

He said more than twenty thousand doctors have been trained in a short period of time to deal with the pandemic effectively. He said the country’s testing capacity per day has gradually been enhanced to thirty thousand which was one hundred at initial stage.

The minister said strict actions are being taken for the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure to deal with the Coronavirus and 1311 markets have been sealed so far which have violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said smart lockdown has been imposed on 845 points across the country. Criticising the PPP government’s policies, he said people are dying of hunger due to lack of good governance in Sindh.