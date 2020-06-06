97 Covid-19 deaths recorded in a day as govt scrambles to curb virus spread

–Asad Umar appeals business and trade leaders across the country to follow SOPs
ISLAMABAD: As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the country, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said the foremost priority of the government was to slow down the spread of the virus.
Pakistan recorded an increase of 4,734 coronavirus cases in a single day, with the national tally crossing 95,450. At least 97 deaths have been reported as of Saturday evening.
Addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the minister observed the two most essential components to slow down the pandemic were to follow precautionary measures advised by medical experts and to bring changes in everyday lifestyle.
The minister was hopeful that the nation will show the same discipline as before by taking precautionary measures and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the country completes 100 days of virus infections.
He appealed to leaders of commerce chambers and markets across the country to follow SOPs. “I appeal to all people to show the same discipline as before. For several weeks we saw people showing discipline to quite an extent and following SOPs but it was set aside in last week before Eid.”
“More than 1,900 precious lives have been lost in Pakistan, which shows the gravity of the situation,” he added.
He also cautioned people to not forward unverified messages on WhatsApp, saying that they were “not doing anyone a favour by creating panic”. He thanked frontline workers, including healthcare workers, policemen and staff at the Information Ministry for their services.
“The government is increasing beds, ventilators, training doctors and paramedics so that our health system doesn’t collapse if cases rise. Most of all, the government is focusing on how we can work together — all departments — to shore up our health system for best response,” Umar said.
The minister said district administrations across the country have been given strict instructions to take strict action against those violating SOPs.
More than 884 areas across the country have been under smart lockdown actions with more than 200,000 people impacted, the minister said.
He said work has been done to improve testing systems and now over 22,000 tests are being conducted daily.
He said on February 26 when first cases emerged there were only eight laboratories capable of testing people in the country. Now, this number has increased to dozens, Umar added. He said the number of ventilators in the country has seen two-fold increases in four months.
The minister said in addition scientific institutions of the country in collaboration with the private sector have started producing face masks and protective clothing.
