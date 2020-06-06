97 Covid-19 deaths recorded in a day as govt scrambles to curb virus spread

–Asad Umar appeals business and trade leaders across the country to follow SOPs

ISLAMABAD: As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the country, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said the foremost priority of the government was to slow down the spread of the virus.

Pakistan recorded an increase of 4,734 coronavirus cases in a single day, with the national tally crossing 95,450. At least 97 deaths have been reported as of Saturday evening.

Addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the minister observed the two most essential components to slow down the pandemic were to follow precautionary measures advised by medical experts and to bring changes in everyday lifestyle.

The minister was hopeful that the nation will show the same discipline as before by taking precautionary measures and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the country completes 100 days of virus infections.

He appealed to leaders of commerce chambers and markets across the country to follow SOPs. “I appeal to all people to show the same discipline as before. For several weeks we saw people showing discipline to quite an extent and following SOPs but it was set aside in last week before Eid.”

“More than 1,900 precious lives have been lost in Pakistan, which shows the gravity of the situation,” he added.